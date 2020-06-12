Push to reexamine ex-PM’s bribery conviction gains traction

The chief of the prosecution on Friday ordered a thorough review of the 2010 bribery case against former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook, as speculation continues to run rampant that she was framed for political reasons.
Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-yeol ordered the expansion of an internal review team to determine whether prosecutors abused their power and forced jailed witnesses to give false testimony against Han in exchange for reduced sentences. Han was convicted of accepting bribes and served two years in prison.
The team started to review the records from the case on Wednesday. The team includes two internal advisers with a mandate to investigate claims of human rights violations, and two more officials joined upon Yoon’s directive.
Han, who served as prime minister from 2006 to 2007 under the late President Roh Moo-hyun, was convicted of accepting 900 million won ($730,000) in illicit political funds from Han Man-ho, the late CEO of Hanshin Kunyoung Engineering & Construction, while in office.
When grilled by the prosecution, the businessman said he had provided the funds directly to the former prime minister. But he reversed his testimony in December 2010, saying in court that he’d lent her aide the money. He died in 2018 after completing his sentence in 2017.
The former prime minister was acquitted in 2011 by a district court, which found the businessman’s testimony unreliable, but that verdict was overturned in 2013 by the high court. The Supreme Court upheld Han’s conviction in 2015.
The review followed a petition filed in April by a man identified only by his surname, Choi, who attended Han’s trial as a witness. Choi suggested that prosecutors had fabricated evidence. His petition is in stark contrast to his testimony in court nine years ago, which supported the prosecution’s argument that the businessman paid bribes to the former prime minister.
After filing the petition, Choi, who is still serving his sentence, said in an interview with a broadcaster in May that he wanted to reveal the truth and that his earlier testimony was false. Choi said prosecutors had also forced the late businessman Han Man-ho to make false statements.
The prosecutors who were in charge of the case have denied the allegations. “Choi gave his testimony voluntarily during the investigation and trial,” they said.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)