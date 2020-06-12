 Back To Top
National

Trump wants to pull out troops from S. Korea, Japan, other allies: ex-US envoy to Germany

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 12, 2020 - 15:17       Updated : Jun 12, 2020 - 15:17
(AP-Yonhap)
(AP-Yonhap)

US President Donald Trump was "very clear" that he wants to bring US troops home from South Korea, Japan and other allies, his former ambassador to Germany said, stressing Americans are "tired of paying too much" for the defense of other countries.

Richard Grenell made the remarks in an interview with the German newspaper Bild earlier this week while confirming a plan to pull out 9,700 US troops from Germany -- about 30 percent of the total 34,674 US troops in the European country, according to the US media outlet Politico.

The talk of the troop withdrawal came as Washington has been heaping pressure on Seoul to increase its financial contributions to the upkeep of the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea (USFK) under the bilateral cost sharing deal, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA).

"This is a hotly contested issue in the United States. Donald Trump was very clear, we want to bring troops from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, from South Korea, Japan, from Germany," Grenell was quoted as saying.

"It doesn't feel like something that gives too powerful a message, other than Americans ... are getting a little tired of paying too much for the defense of other countries. And this has been a very political point that President Trump has made for a long time."

After the media reports emerged that the US plans a partial withdrawal of troops from Germany, the White House said Monday that Trump is "continually reassessing" the American overseas military presence.

Amid the impasse in the SMA negotiations between Seoul and Washington, concerns have persisted that the US could use the issue of the troop reduction as a bargaining chip, though the allies' defense officials have dismissed any future drawdown.

In the negotiations, Korea and the US have drawn battle lines, casting their latest proposals as the final ones.

Seoul officials indicated a 13 percent increase from last year's SMA, around $870 million, as the "best offer" Korea could make, while the US has asked South Korea to pay $1.3 billion a year -- an increase of about 50 percent from the 2019 SMA. (Yonhap)
