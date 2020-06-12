 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung's compensation for victims of work-related diseases exceeds W14b

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 12, 2020 - 15:06       Updated : Jun 12, 2020 - 15:06
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. has so far compensated hundreds of victims of work-related diseases more than 14 billion won ($11.6 million), a special committee dedicated to support such workers said Friday.

Samsung's independent compensation committee said it has completed application reviews for 458 cases, or 92 percent of the total compensation cases submitted through last month.

Of them, 400 cases were eligible for compensation, and Samsung paid 14.2 billion won to the victims, it said.

In 2018, the world's largest memory chip maker agreed to compensate all victims of work related-diseases through 2028, ending a long-standing dispute that lasted for more than a decade.

All incumbent or former workers of Samsung and its subcontractors, who have served at the company's chip and LCD production lines in South Korea since 1984, are eligible to apply for compensation.

Of the completed compensation cases, 71 percent were those who worked at the company's chip production lines, while 22 percent were workers who were employed at the company's LCD manufacturing facilities. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114