 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

FSC vows to innovate personal identification in financial services

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Jun 11, 2020 - 18:39       Updated : Jun 11, 2020 - 18:41
#CapFinancial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo announces new financial policy direction for the second fiscal semester of 2020 on Thursday at Seoul Government Complex. (Yonhap)
#CapFinancial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo announces new financial policy direction for the second fiscal semester of 2020 on Thursday at Seoul Government Complex. (Yonhap)


The Financial Services Commission said Thursday it will innovate the current personal identification system in a way that consumers can enjoy diverse authentication services other than face-to-face method when using financial services.

“Most of the current ID verification measures in the financial sector are based on face-to-face system, which given rise to the need to diversify verification services,” Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo told the reporters during a press breifing on the new financial policy direction for the second half of 2020. 

“In response to technological advances and a growing demand for fast and convenient access to financial transactions, (the FSC) will come up with a series of measures to improve the ID verification system in the finance industry within the third quarter.”

The FSC’s move is part of the financial regulator’s efforts to vary personal authentication services in the local financial market as the coronavirus outbreak has provoked a growing demand for contactless recognition for financial services. Earlier this week, the FSC held the first task force meeting to build a new regulatory framework for various personal authentication services including biometric identification as well as the use of simple passwords. 

Under the Act on Real Name Financial Transactions and Confidentiality, local financial companies have faced strict restrictions in terms of providing contactless name authentication services to their consumers when carrying out financial transactions or opening a bank account.

Eun also raised the importance of financial security along with innovative ID recognition services.

“Digital transformation in finance sector should proceed in line with continued efforts to protect financial security. By establishing internal control system within the local financial companies in order to prevent the leak of personal information, the financial authorities will spur risk management in digital finance sector,” he said. 

In addition, Eun said the FSC is preparing for recollecting loans, citing concerns over fiscal soundness.

“The coronavirus outbreak will reach an end, so we urge local lenders and related financial institutions to continually prepare for the moment, when they have to repossess assets they lent to consumers for protecting their financial soundness,” he said. 

Meanwhile, by increasing deposit as well as liquidity coverage ratio, which determines financial companies’ lending capacity, the financial authorities have been supporting financial companies here to actively lend to households and companies hit hard by the coronavirus fallout.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114