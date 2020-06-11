Diageo Korea releases Johnnie Walker 200th Anniversary Edition

(Diageo Korea)
Celebrating the 200th anniversary of its flagship scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker, Diageo Korea said Thursday it will roll out a limited edition in retail shops across the country.
Founded by John Walker in Scotland in 1820, Johnnie Walker is the world’s No. 1 scotch whisky brand selling over 100 million bottles annually in about 200 countries across the globe.
Marking the anniversary, the South Korean branch of British liquor firm said it will present a limited edition of Johnnie Walker Red Label and Johnnie Walker Black Label, with a renewed packaging that highlights a young spirit to target the millennials.
The new design covers the bottles front in respective colors of red and black for the two product lines to add a modern look, with the brand’s slogan “Keep Walking” printed at the center.
“We are presenting the limited editions to commemorate the 200 years of legacy of Jonnie Walker, the world’s No. 1 scotch whisky, and to continue to communicate with South Korea’s millennials,” a Diageo Korea official said.
“Johnnie Walker will not settle for the present, we will follow the spirit of ‘Keep Walking’ and continue to make changes by continuously communicating with consumers.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)