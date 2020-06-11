 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Diageo Korea releases Johnnie Walker 200th Anniversary Edition

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 11, 2020 - 17:33       Updated : Jun 11, 2020 - 17:33
(Diageo Korea)
(Diageo Korea)

Celebrating the 200th anniversary of its flagship scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker, Diageo Korea said Thursday it will roll out a limited edition in retail shops across the country.

Founded by John Walker in Scotland in 1820, Johnnie Walker is the world’s No. 1 scotch whisky brand selling over 100 million bottles annually in about 200 countries across the globe.

Marking the anniversary, the South Korean branch of British liquor firm said it will present a limited edition of Johnnie Walker Red Label and Johnnie Walker Black Label, with a renewed packaging that highlights a young spirit to target the millennials.

The new design covers the bottles front in respective colors of red and black for the two product lines to add a modern look, with the brand’s slogan “Keep Walking” printed at the center.

“We are presenting the limited editions to commemorate the 200 years of legacy of Jonnie Walker, the world’s No. 1 scotch whisky, and to continue to communicate with South Korea’s millennials,” a Diageo Korea official said.

“Johnnie Walker will not settle for the present, we will follow the spirit of ‘Keep Walking’ and continue to make changes by continuously communicating with consumers.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114