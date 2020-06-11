 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Oilbank develops oil leak detector

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jun 11, 2020 - 17:01       Updated : Jun 11, 2020 - 17:01
Hyundai Oilbank staff check underground oil pipes with Holmes. (Hyundai Oilbank)
Hyundai Oilbank staff check underground oil pipes with Holmes. (Hyundai Oilbank)


Hyundai Oilbank said Thursday it has developed a new system that can detect oil leaks from underground pipes at gas stations to help prevent environment pollution.

According to the South Korean refiner, Hyundai Oil Leakage Monitoring Expert System, or Holmes, can detect and locate oil leaks from old pipes buried underneath gas stations, preventing possible soil contamination that can cost millions of dollars for restoration.

“Leaks from oil tanks can be easily checked by gauges, but leaks from pipes require professional help as they are buried underground. By attaching Holmes to oil pipes connected to dispensers, staff can easily monitor for anomalies,” a company official said.

Hyundai Oilbank has filed a patent application for Holmes.

The refiner is reviewing the deployment of Holmes to 306 SK Networks gas stations it acquired on June 1.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
