Entertainment

Actor Ryu Seung-beom to marry Slovakian girlfriend

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 11, 2020 - 14:53       Updated : Jun 11, 2020 - 14:53
Ryu Seung-beom (SEM Company)
Ryu Seung-beom (SEM Company)

South Korean actor Ryu Seung-beom will tie the knot with his Slovakian girlfriend this year, his management agency said Thursday.

"Ryu will soon marry his foreign girlfriend," said SEM Company.

"He'd planned to have a small wedding ceremony with just family members, but it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

He will become a father, it added.

Ryu's girlfriend, an artist living in France, is about 10 years younger than the 39-year-old actor. The couple has been dating for three years.

Since making his silver screen debut with "Die Bad" in 2000, Ryu has starred in a number of hit movies, including "Waikiki Brothers" (2001), "Conduct Zero" (2002) and "The Berlin File" (2013). (Yonhap)
