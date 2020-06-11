 Back To Top
National

Ex-President Park’s longtime friend sentenced to 18 years in prison

By Park Han-na
Published : Jun 11, 2020 - 16:23       Updated : Jun 11, 2020 - 16:23
Choi Seo-won (Yonhap)


The Supreme Court upheld on Thursday an 18-year prison sentence against a longtime confidante of former President Park Geun-hye for her role in an influence-peddling scandal that eventually brought down Park’s presidency in 2017.

Choi Seo-won, formerly known as Choi Soon-sil, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, a fine of 20 billion won ($16.7 million) and forfeiture of 6.3 billion won for a list of corruption charges as the highest court rejected her appeal against a lower court’s ruling.

Prosecutors welcomed the ruling as a befitting closure to the scandal which shook the nation and led to a special counsel investigation and five trials in the last three years. She was arrested in November 2016.

“(The ruling) is meaningful in a sense that an appropriate punishment was finalized and substantial truth of the influential-peddling case has been revealed by probes and trials that have been conducted for a long time,” they said in a statement.

Choi, who was absent in the court due to health conditions, was convicted for forcing 50 local companies to pay 77.4 billion won to two nonprofit organizations that she controlled in exchange for settling business issues that they were dealing with.

She was convicted for taking bribes worth 20 billion won and three horses from Samsung Group.

Choi also faced charges of meddling in various state affairs and gaining access to confidential government files without being granted any official authorization by the government but by using her friendship with the former president.

In a recently published memoir titled “Who Am I,” she wrote: “Truth will be unveiled with the opening of trial of history although perfunctory judicial procedure ends.”

As the Supreme Court upheld the decision made by the Seoul High Court in February, the impact of the latest ruling on an upcoming trial of the former president appears to be minimal. The sentencing hearing for Park is slated for July 10.

In May, prosecutors demanded a prison sentence of 35 years for Park in an appellate court’s retrial for her bribery, abuse of power and embezzlement charges.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
