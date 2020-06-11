Kim Soo-hyun returns to small screen with ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’

"It's Pkay to Not Be Okay" (tvN)



Kim Soo-hyun is returning to the small screen for the first time in five years with tvN’s new romantic comedy series “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” set to start airing next week.



The upcoming weekend series is the first television role for the 31-year-old since he was discharged from the military last July. His most recent TV credits include “The Producers” in 2015 and “My Love From the Star” in 2013.



“I’ve been waiting for so long, I’m really nervous but also excited to come back,” Kim said Wednesday during a promotional media event. The event was livestreamed due to concerns over COVID-19.



In the series about people living with mental illness, Kim plays Gang-tae, who works as a caretaker in the psychiatric ward of a hospital. Gang-tae, who also cares for his autistic brother at home, is reluctant to pursue any romantic relationships.



Actress Seo Ye-ji plays Mun-young, a bestselling children’s book author who has a personality disorder. While Mun-young is apparently unable to love anyone, Gang-tae seems to be able to melt her cold heart as the two become a source of healing for each other.



“(Mun-young) pursues a unique style. It’s not to show off herself but it’s like a defense mechanism. She’s telling people to not to approach her or talk to her,” Seo said.







“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” leads (from left) Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji, Oh Jeong-sae and Park Gyu-young pose for photos during a media event Wednesday. (tvN)