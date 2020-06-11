South Korea grapples with locally transmitted COVID-19 in Greater Seoul

(Yonhap)
The capital region in South Korea continues to struggle with novel coronavirus cases transmitted within the community, deepening health safety concerns in the most populated part of the country, health authorities said Thursday.
Korea counted 45 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day Thursday, of which all 40 cases of community transmission occurred in Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Community spread in Greater Seoul was a result of outbreaks tied to a door-to-door sales firm and a table tennis club, to name a few.
Korea had an accumulated 11,947 virus patients, while the number of deaths due to the contagion stayed at 276 for the second day in a row, according to the KCDC.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com
