[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea



Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival



The Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival in Jangheung, South Jeolla Province, celebrates the clean and refreshing water of the Tamjin River and Jangheung Lake.



The water festival takes place in areas along the river and in the Cypress Forest Woodland, allowing festivalgoers to take part in refreshing water activities from day to night.



For more information in Korean, visit festival.jangheung.go.kr. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









Centum Beer Festival



The Centum Beer Festival, sponsored and managed by the Centum Beer Festival Committee, is held at KNN Centum Plaza in Busan every summer. The festival offers unlimited beer and snacks for all visitors. Though the event typically takes place in May, this year it has been postponed to August due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus. It will now be held Aug. 20-30. Performances will take place throughout the festival from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.



For more information in Korean, visit www.beerfestival.co.kr. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival



The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan in 1592, one of the most important naval battles in Korean history. Visitors will be able to see models of the geobukseon, or turtle ship, designed by Adm. Yi Sun-sin and the ships used by the Japanese Navy at the time. In addition to learning all about the battle, visitors will be able to enjoy the beautiful natural scenery of Tongyeong. A variety of hands-on experience programs are available for visitors.



The festival will take place Aug. 12-16 at the Donam Tourist Complex and across Tongyeong.



For more information in Korean, visit www.hansanf.org. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









Walk with king



“Walk with a King” is a guided tour held every Saturday evening from late spring to fall. The 100-minute tour, limited to 100 people at a time, starts from the Gyeonggijeon Shrine at the Jeonju Hanok Village in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.



Admission must be arranged in advance by calling (063) 232-9938. The tours, slated to take place from June 6 to Oct. 31, are open to visitors of all ages.



Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









‘Welcome to Joseon’ fest



The Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, hosts the “Welcome to Joseon” Variety Festival each spring. This year, the festival will be held through June 28.



Featuring parades, performances and hands-on activities, the cast members at the village wander freely throughout the park interacting with visitors.



Admission is 22,000 won for adults, 19,000 won for teenagers and 17,000 won for children. Passes providing access to additional attractions are 30,000 won for adults, 27,000 won for teenagers and 24,000 won for children.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, check the website at www.koreanfolk.co.kr.