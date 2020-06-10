[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



Solo bingsu at Conrad Seoul



Conrad Seoul’s rooftop bar Vvertigo is to launch single-serve bingsu from Monday.



Typically, bingsu is shared among two to three people. However, as one-person bingsu has become the norm amid social distancing, Vvertigo is offering tropical-flavored pina colada bingsu and coffee-flavored Irish ice bingsu, adequate for a single guest. The bingsu varieties are liqour based, but can be enjoyed as non-alcohol desserts upon request.



Pina colada bingsu costs 18,000 won and Irish ice bingsu 12,000 won. The promotion continues until Aug. 31.



For more information, call Vvertigo at (02) 6137-7766.









Staycation at Park Hyatt Seoul



Park Hyatt Seoul is to present the Experience More package, marking the hotel’s official reopening Tuesday.



The package features a breakfast for two served in-room, complimentary one-tier room upgrade applicable up to City View Deluxe level and a Park Hyatt Seoul signature teddy bear. A bathrobe for kids will be offered to guests staying with children on a first come, first served basis.



Stays between Tuesday and June 30 are available for reservation through the package. Prices begin at 283,500 won for a standard room.



For more information or inquires, call Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1234.









Suite night at Millennium Hilton Seoul



Millennium Hilton Seoul has launched a Duplex Suite Package, involving its highest-end suites, the Parkhill Suite, Vista Suite and Namdaemun Suite.



Products from European luxury perfume brand Memo will be on display, along with a complimentary sample. A welcome bottle of Moet Imperial Brut will be prepared. A one-way pickup or sending service is available within Seoul via a Cadillac CT6 or XT6. Guests can stay for up to 30 hours after check-in, while enjoying access to the executive lounge.



The package is available until June 30. Rates range from 990,000 won to 1.49 million won. An additional 50,000 won charge will apply for Fridays and Saturdays.



For reservations or inquiries, call Millennium Hilton Seoul at (02) 317-3000.









Bingsu season for Andaz Seoul Gangnam



Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s all-day dining restaurant Jogakbo presents mango bingsu this summer.



Mango bingsu, created with two to three mangos on top of shaved milk-ice, is served with mango mousse cake, mango jelly, chocolate fondue, mascarpone cream and red beans.



Priced at 45,000 won, it is available from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.



For more information or reservations, call Jogakbo at (02) 2193-1191.









Dalgona bingsu at Mayfield Hotel



Mayfield Hotel’s dining restaurant Royal Mile offers dalgona bingsu, reflecting the online dalgona fever.



Dalgona, referring to the sweet, crisp Korean street food, has been re-created as a topping for bingsu at Mayfield Hotel. Dalgona salted caramel bingsu will be served with dalgona-flavored ice cubes and ice cream.



Royal Mile also offers traditional red bean bingsu and mango bingsu. Dalgona salted caramel bingsu is priced at 17,000 won while other varieties of bingsu are priced at 15,000 won.



For more information, call Royal Mile at (02) 2660-9050.