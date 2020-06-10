S-Oil donates W100m to bereaved Coast Guard families

From left: Korea Coast Guard’s Deputy Commissioner General Kim Byung-ro, S-Oil Vice President Sun Jin-young and Secretary General of the Korea National Council on Social Welfare Seol Jeong-guon attend a ceremony for the 100 million won-worth donation to families whose members suffered injuries or death while serving as Coast Guard officers. (S-Oil)
S-Oil said Wednesday it has delivered 100 million won ($83,900) to families whose members suffered injuries or death while serving as Coast Guard officers.
According to the South Korean refiner, it held a donation ceremony with the Korea National Council on Social Welfare at the Korea Coast Guard headquarters in Songdo, Incheon, and distributed the amount among 21 children of officers who died in the line of duty and 25 officers who were injured during anti-illegal fishing operations and emergency rescue missions.
S-Oil will provide scholarships for the 21 children until they finish their studies.
“We express our deepest gratitude for Coast Guard officers who suffered injuries fulfilling their duties in the field. We are honored to give scholarships to the proud children of Coast Guard officers who sacrificed and died for their people and country and will stand as a faithful partner,” S-Oil Vice President Sun Jin-young said.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
