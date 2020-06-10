 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Govt. to introduce QR code-based entry logs at cram schools

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 10, 2020 - 16:02       Updated : Jun 10, 2020 - 16:02
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The South Korean government will introduce quick response (QR) code-based entry logs at private educational institutes, the education ministry said Wednesday, as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus among students.

During the ministry's daily briefing, a ministry official said the decision was made to implement "effective quarantine" and to know the details of visitors in case of an outbreak.

The decision came as the new electronic registration system began at bars, clubs and other entertainment facilities on the same day to better trace potential COVID-19 patients.

Around 80,000 risky facilities in the nation are required to use smartphone QR code-based entry logs for all visitors to keep records of their personal details.

For private institutes, or hagwon in Korean, the measure will remain voluntary, the ministry said, citing that they are not visited by "anonymous" people and "attendance is under control." The ministry said it was considering giving incentives to hagwon that use electronic logs, such as an exemption to a regular inspection by the education authorities.

The move came amid a recent surge in infection cases in the capital area. The ministry urged hagwon and other facilities frequently used by young people to remain closed until June 14.

Meanwhile, the number of schools closed over virus concerns amounted to 512, or 2.4 percent of the total 20,902, on Wednesday, down by eight schools from a day ago. Among them, 505 schools or 98.6 percent are located in the capital area.

Some 493 schools in the cities of Bucheon and Incheon, which shut down due to a cluster of infections at a logistic center, will resume in-person classes again on Thursday.

Since the country reopened schools on May 20, a total of 14 people, 10 students and four staff members, have been infected with the virus. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114