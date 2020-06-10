 Back To Top
Business

HiteJinro to export Jinro soju to 7 countries

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 10, 2020 - 17:24       Updated : Jun 10, 2020 - 17:24
Customers drink soju at HiteJinro‘s pop-up store dubbed, Korea Spirit 2019, in Paris, France, in June 2019. (HiteJinro)
South Korean liquor maker HiteJinro said Wednesday it will start exporting its hit soju brand Jinro Is Back to seven countries, marking the first anniversary of its release.

According to the company, it will export 1.3 million bottles of Jinro in the first batch to Japan, China, the US, the UK, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore.

“We decided to export (Jinro) to mark the first anniversary, as there have been consistent demands for exports from the global markets, especially centering on the Korean society,” a HiteJinro official said.

“HiteJinro will lead growth of the liquor market by diversifying its product portfolio, not only to target the domestic market but also overseas markets.” 
Jinro Is Back (HiteJinro)
The soju producer introduced the new version of its old soju brand Jinro in April 2019, and more than 300 million bottles were sold in the 13 months since.

HiteJinro currently exports soju, including its flagship Chamisul to 80 countries. According to the company, exports grew by 33 percent last year, compared to 2016.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
