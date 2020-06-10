 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Galaxy users vent over unwanted ads on default apps

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jun 10, 2020 - 14:50       Updated : Jun 10, 2020 - 14:50
Screenshot of banner ad on Samsung's weather app (Samsung Members)
Screenshot of banner ad on Samsung's weather app (Samsung Members)


Some Samsung Galaxy smartphone users have complained over the unwarranted banner advertisements on default applications like the weather app.

Multiple complaints have been posted by users on the Samsung Members site, lamenting about the discomfort of being exposed to banner ads on the weather app in Samsung’s Android-run Galaxy phones.

One screenshot posted by a user showed an image of a red pepper ad with the phrase: “Why hot weather brings appetite for sour and spicy food.”

“I found this ad on the weather app after an update,” the user said. “I have been using the default app because I hated seeing ads on other weather apps developed by outside developers.”

Aside from the weather app, Samsung Health and Samsung Pay have also been displaying banner ads.

In response, the company said, “The banner advertisement for the weather application is currently applied selectively and we have yet to make a decision on expanding it in the future,” without elaborating further.

It also said that the advertisements are displayed only in South Korea and the US for now.

The ad exposure on the default apps is seen as a measure to diversify profits from its mobile software programs.

The current ad policy does not utilize user data, according to the firm.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114