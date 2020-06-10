[Behind the Wheel] Renault’s hit model QM3 returns as Captur

Renault Captur (Renault Samsung Motors)



Renault Samsung Motors’ subcompact QM3 sport utility vehicle is one of the bestselling vehicles in a passenger car lineup that includes the SM3 and SM6 sedans, and the XM3 and QM6 SUVs.



With practicality and pricing having driven a boom in the local market for compact SUVs in recent years, the QM3 has benefited. It has enjoyed great popularity in the seven years since its release.



While the model was popular for its dainty design and high fuel efficiency, it underwent significant changes last month to debut under the global name Captur. The first-generation Captur is equivalent to the QM3.



Unlike the QM3, which was manufactured at Renault Samsung’s Busan plant and carried the Renault Samsung badge, the Captur is produced in a Spanish plant owned by parent company Renault S.A. and shipped to South Korea with the Renault plaque.



The Korea Herald had an opportunity to test-drive the Captur 1.5 dCi diesel model along a 15-kilometer route in Seoul that included curvy roads and highways. The journey started at Seoul National University in Gwanak-gu and ended at Lotte World Mall in Songpa-gu.



Since the Captur offers Renault’s latest CMF-B platform along with the new design, driving assistance features and improved engines, there were noticeable changes from the QM3 even before getting in the car.



From the front and rear, the large diamond symbol on the exterior was impressive. The Captur is the second passenger car launched in Korea with the new emblem, which portrays French sensibilities, according to the carmaker. With the new logo, the car would definitely stand out on the road.





Renault Captur (Renault Samsung Motors)