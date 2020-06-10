 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

20% of newly elected male lawmakers won exemption from mandatory military service

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 10, 2020 - 10:18       Updated : Jun 10, 2020 - 10:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

One out of 5 male members of the new National Assembly were exempted from mandatory military service, government data showed Wednesday.

Of the 242 newly elected male lawmakers, 47 people, or 19.4 percent, gained exemption for such reasons as imprisonment and illness, according to the data compiled and released by the Military Manpower Administration (MMA).

Rep. Thae Yong-ho of the main opposition United Future Party was excluded as he defected from North Korea, it added.

All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve about two years in the military, but women do not have such duty. The 300-member parliament, which kicked off its new four-year term on May 30, has 57 female lawmakers.

The exemption rate among the lawmakers is lower than the country's average of 21.4 percent, according to the MMA.  

Of 266 sons of the lawmakers, 92.5 percent either completed or currently serve their compulsory duty, according to the agency.

Draft dodging is a sensitive issue in South Korea, which can affect the fate of government officials, celebrities and other public figures. The government has disclosed lawmakers' military service information since 1999. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114