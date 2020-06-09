K-water and UNESCO launch water management program for developing nations

A K-water instructor teaches Indonesian water officials how to monitor floods using a satellite in September. (K-water)#





Korea Water Resources Corp., also known as K-water, said Tuesday it is joining hands with UNESCO to raise awareness on water management and its relationship to climate change.



According to K-water, it will collaborate with the UNESCO International Centre for Water Security and Sustainable Management to run a summer program on water management for international students and water-related professionals from developing countries receiving official development assistance from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



“The summer program will be a great opportunity to share our experience and technology on water management accumulated over half a century. As an institution specialized in water management, we will do our best to solve issues related to global climate change and water scarcity,” K-water CEO Park Jae-hyeon said.



International students and water-related professionals from ODA recipient countries who have been residing in Korea before Jan. 31 can apply for the summer program by June 12. The program includes three courses -- on integrated water management, water leakage and water supply. K-water will select 15 people for each of the five-day courses.



The integrated water management course will teach students about Korea’s water policy, drought prediction and groundwater analysis and development. The water leakage course will coach students about how to find and fix water leakages while the water supply course will educate them about how to plan and construct waterworks, manage water quality and test economic feasibility of waterworks projects.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)