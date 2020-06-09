[Economy in Pandemic] S. Korean banks face fierce ASEAN market competition in post-virus era

Customers talk to employees at a Shinhan Bank branch in Vietnam (Shinhan Bank)



Despite the pandemic impact being felt across the world, South Korean

banks are retaining their faith in the ASEAN countries -- dubbed as a new market with relatively high interest rates and demand for fresh funds.



With travel restrictions to key ASEAN markets likely to be lifted soon -- as there are zero coronavirus deaths in Vietnam and Cambodia so far -- the countries will not only work as a breather for the lenders, but also as a battleground for heightened competition.



The combined net profit of overseas businesses of four major commercial banks here -- KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori and Hana -- declined 13.8 percent on-year to 246.9 billion won ($204.9 million) from January to March, when cases related to the coronavirus were getting registered across the globe in a fast pace.



Amid the frenzy, three lenders here -- KB Kookmin, Industrial Bank of Korea and Korea Development Bank -- has recently clinched preliminary licenses to launch subsidiaries in Myanmar, the lenders said in April. Myanmar is notorious for being strict with granting licenses to foreign banks, although its market is referred to as “post-Vietnam” by economic experts, due to its growth potential.



Local lenders have been operating branches and offices in Myanmar for nearly a decade, but have yet to establish subsidiaries there.



“The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the Myanmar government’s selection process for around two months, but overall our plans concerning our key projects in the ASEAN market are progressing smoothly,” a KB Kookmin spokesperson told The Korea Herald on Tuesday, adding that the lender plans to launch the subsidiary by the second half of the year.



Once the launches are finalized, the lenders are expected to rub shoulders in the housing loan market there, seeking to create synergy with the Myanmar government’s project to create a collective residential complex for low-income families.



Jeonbuk Bank’s Cambodian subsidiary Phnom Penh Commercial Bank headquarters in Cambodia. (JB Financial)