 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea to host online seminar on virus response for foreign countries

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 9, 2020 - 14:53       Updated : Jun 9, 2020 - 14:53
(Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
(Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The government is set to host another online seminar for foreign countries this week, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, in the latest in a series of sessions being arranged to share South Korea's know-how and experience in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The web seminar, slated for Wednesday, is the fifth of its kind to be held since Seoul launched the task force in late April to respond to growing foreign requests for Korea to share its policy measures against COVID-19.

South Korea has been lauded for its swift response system based on the principle of "trace, test and treat," which has led to considerable success in flattening the curve without a lockdown or border closure. The country's caseload stood at 11,852 on Tuesday, with 274 deaths.

The upcoming session will focus on introducing to foreign officials Korea's approach in terms of epidemiological investigations and managing people in quarantine, the ministry said in a release.

Officials from the interior ministry will explain how they keep tabs on people in self-isolation based on IT technologies like mobile apps and other measures, including wearing wristbands.

Others from the National Policy Agency will share their experience in assisting health authorities with contact tracing and its own preventive efforts against the virus.

The seminar will be livestreamed at http://medicalkorea.mlive.kr, and translations in English, Russian and French will be provided.

More than 2,200 people from over 110 countries have attended the four previous web seminars so far, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114