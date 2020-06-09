 Back To Top
Business

Samsung likely to hold online ‘Unpacked’ event on Aug. 5

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jun 9, 2020 - 13:30       Updated : Jun 9, 2020 - 13:30
Galaxy Note 20 render (LetsGo Digital https://nl.letsgodigital.org/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-note-20-plus/)
Galaxy Note 20 render (LetsGo Digital https://nl.letsgodigital.org/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-note-20-plus/)

Samsung Electronics is highly likely to hold its annual “Unpacked” event for the Galaxy Note lineup online for the first time on Aug. 5 due to the prolonging COVID-19 impact, according to news reports Tuesday.

The Galaxy Note Unpacked event is usually held in New York every August.

At this year’s event, Samsung is expected to unveil four new gadgets: Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Watch 3.

The Galaxy Note 20 is forecast to be released in two versions -- Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus. The Note 20 version is expected to feature a 6.4-inch display and a 4,300 milliampere-hour battery pack. The Plus model is likely to sport a 6.9-inch screen and 4,500-mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 20 Plus is also likely to come with a 108-millionpexel camera module like the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, according to industry sources.

The second edition of Galaxy Fold is anticipated to feature the largest-ever 7.7-inch screen when unfolded.

Market watchers expect that the Galaxy Fold 2 will be equipped with the S Pen in a bid to maximize the use of such a large screen.

During the February Unpacked event in San Francisco, Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Mobile, hinted the company was working on including the S Pen in the second Galaxy Fold, while declining to elaborate further.

“The online event may take place through various platforms, including Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook,” said a company official.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraodcorp.com)
