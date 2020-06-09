North to cut all communication lines with the South: report

A photo released by Korean Central News Agency shows North Korean students marching in protest of anti-North Korean leaflets. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korea on Tuesday declared that all communication channels including the hotline between Cheong Wa Dae and its leadership will be cut off at noon Tuesday.
In announcing the decision, the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency also reported that all projects concerning South Korea will now become “projects against the enemy.”
“From 12 noon June 9, the communication line between the North and South’s governments maintained through the joint liaison office, the West Sea communication line between the militaries, North-South test communication line, the direct communication line between the office of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party and Cheong Wa Dae will be completely shut down and terminated,” the KCNA said.
According to KCNA, the move was ordered by Kim and Kim Yong-chol at a meeting of departments concerned with South Korea held on Monday.
The move comes days after Kim Yo-jong’s warning that Seoul must prepare for severe consequences including the inter-Korean military agreement signed on Sept. 19, 2018, being scrapped if Seoul does not stop anti-North Korean leaflets being distributed in North Korea. Kim is sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and first vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party.
Tuesdays’ KCNA report went onto reveal that Kim also reviewed measures that will be taken against the South at the meeting.
“The need to thoroughly change South-related projects into projects against the enemy was stressed, and plans were reviewed to accurately exact the price of the wrongs committed by the betrayers and the trash,” the report said, referring to the South as betrayers and trash.
The KCNA said that Pyongyang has concluded that there is no more need to meet with the South, nor any issues the two sides need to discuss, and that severing the communication channels is the “first step in removing unnecessary things.”
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com
)