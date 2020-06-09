OB’s flagship beer Cass receives Superior Taste Award

(Oriental Brewery)
Oriental Brewery said Tuesday its flagship beer Cass Fresh and Cass Light have received the 2020 Superior Taste Award held by International Taste and Quality Institute.
According to South Korea’s largest beer maker by revenue, Cass Fresh received the award with one-star rating, which is granted to participants scoring above 70 percent. Cass Light received two stars, scoring between 80-90 percent.
ITQI was established in Brussels, Belgium, in 2005, serving as an evaluation body for food and beverages. In this year’s contest, about 200 chefs and sommeliers from prestigious culinary associations around the world participated.
“It is more meaningful that we received the appreciation from Belgium, whose beer culture has been designated as ‘Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity’ by UNESCO,” an OB official said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)