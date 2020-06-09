Tax revenue continues to decline in April

(Yonhap)



South Korea collected 46.8 trillion won ($38.8 billion) in taxes in April, down 3 trillion won from a year earlier, the finance ministry said Tuesday.



Income tax revenue amounted to 6.6 trillion won in April, up 1 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



Dues collected from companies reached 6.4 trillion won in the month, up 3.7 trillion won from a year earlier.



Value-added tax revenue reached 14.5 trillion won in April, down 2.6 trillion won from a year ago, the data showed.



In the first four months of the year, South Korea collected 166.3 trillion won in taxes, down 4.4 trillion won.



South Korea's total expenditures in April reached 44.8 trillion won, down 13.5 trillion won from a year earlier. (Yonhap)