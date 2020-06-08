 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] S. Korea’s exports of chicken soup jump amid lockdowns

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 9, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : Jun 9, 2020 - 10:00




South Korea’s exports of packaged traditional chicken soup, or samgyetang, have posted sharp growth in the first four months of 2020 from a year earlier, data showed, amid the growing demand for ready-to-eat products around the globe due to the pandemic-led lockdowns.

Outbound shipments of ready-to-eat samgyetang products reached $4.82 million over the January-April period, up 82.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp.

The United States accounted for the largest bulk of $2.1 million, trailed by Japan with $1.19 million. (Yonhap)



