 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Over 310,000 students benefit from Mirae Asset founder’s donation

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jun 8, 2020 - 18:27       Updated : Jun 8, 2020 - 18:27
The 24th batch of college students who received scholarships from Mirae Asset Park Hyeon-joo Foundation for exchange student programs pose for a photo in July 2019. (Mirae Asset Financial Group)
The 24th batch of college students who received scholarships from Mirae Asset Park Hyeon-joo Foundation for exchange student programs pose for a photo in July 2019. (Mirae Asset Financial Group)
Mirae Asset Financial Group founder Park Hyeon-joo has backed a total of 315,119 students over two decades as Park donated his dividend income, the group said Monday.

The fund was offered through Mirae Asset Park Hyeon-joo Foundation, established in 2000.

The donations went to scholarships to over 9,000 college students, or roughly 700 students each year since 2007.

Of the total, some 60 percent of students participated in exchange student programs, for which the Mirae Asset Park Hyeon-joo Foundation partnered with colleges in over 50 countries including the United States, Canada, India, China and Colombia.

Along with this, the foundation also run educational programs for some 290,000 elementary school students, in South Korea and Chinese financial hub cities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen.

This comes from Park’s belief that young Korean students’ global experience is crucial to the nation’s growth, Mirae Asset said.

Many beneficiaries have taken part in mentorship programs, shelter construction and coal briquette deliveries led by the foundation, Mirae Asset said.

Park’s dividend income through shares in Mirae Asset affiliates came to 23.2 billion won ($19.26 million) for nine years since 2010.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114