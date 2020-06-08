 Back To Top
National

Seoul to install more waste bins on streets

By Kim Tae-eun
Published : Jun 8, 2020 - 14:32       Updated : Jun 8, 2020 - 14:32
(123rf)
(123rf)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday it will set up an additional 657 waste receptacles on Seoul streets this year, raising the total number from 6,940 to 7,597.

There were 7,607 outdoor trash containers in Seoul in 1995, when the volume-based waste fee system was officially launched.

However, the city gradually cut the number down to 3,707 as illegal activities such as using unauthorized bags and dumping personal trash in front of others’ property or even on streets frequently occurred.

This resulted in complaints of inconvenience. To resolve the issue, Seoul decided to provide more waste bins each year since 2013.

The 657 bins to be installed this year will bring the total number of waste bins outdoors to a similar number from 25 years ago, which is expected to increase people’s convenience and satisfaction.

Seoul City also announced plans to relocate waste bins that are less frequently used.

By Kim Tae-eun (kimt17@heraldcorp.com)
