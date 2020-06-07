[Graphic News] Amount of idle money in S. Korea hits record high









The volume of short-term floating capital in South Korea hit an all-time high of more than 1,100 trillion won ($904 billion) amid low interest rates and increased uncertainties over the novel coronavirus pandemic, data showed.



Cash and other forms of short-term capital, including demand deposits and money market funds, totaled 1,106.3 trillion won as of end-March, Bank of Korea and Korea Financial Investment Association data showed. The amount was the largest since the institutions began to record such statistics. (Yonhap)







