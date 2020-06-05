IGIS Asset Management to list 1st REIT on Kospi

IGIS Asset Management managing director of domestic investment group Jung Sock-woo speaks at a briefing held in Seoul on Friday. (IGIS Asset Management)



South Korea’s biggest real estate asset management firm IGIS Asset Management said Friday that it is eyeing its first real estate investment trust to list on the nation’s main bourse Kospi in mid-July.



IGIS Value Plus REIT is designed to indirectly invest in the commercial Taepyeongno Building. Located in central Seoul next to the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the 23-story office building was valued at 302.5 billion won ($250.6 million) as of July 1 last year, IGIS Asset Management managing director of domestic investment group Jung Sock-woo said in a press briefing.



“Since the building is located in the central business district in Seoul and has superior leaseholders such as CJ Logistics and Samsung Life Insurance, the possibility of vacancy is very low. We expect to achieve stable earnings from it.”



After listing, the asset management firm will acquire profit-making securities of IGIS Private Real Estate Investment Trust No. 97, the private equity fund structured for investment in the commercial building.





An exterior view of Taepyeongno Building in central Seoul. (IGIS Asset Management)