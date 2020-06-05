 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea to provide $30 million for vaccine development: FM

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 5, 2020 - 16:09       Updated : Jun 5, 2020 - 16:09
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)

South Korea will provide $30 million to an international health organization over the next five years to help facilitate the development and distribution of vaccines, its top diplomat has said.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha made the remark late Thursday during a videoconference of the Global Vaccine Summit, a multilateral gathering to discuss global funding for the development and supply of vaccines, her office said.

She also called for global solidarity and collaboration to facilitate development and stable distribution of vaccines, especially at a time of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Thursday's session was hosted by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a public-private entity founded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with a goal of increasing access to immunization in developing countries.

South Korea first took part as a donor in 2010 and has donated $5 million this year.

Participants at Thursday's meeting agreed on the need for equitable access to vaccines for all and promised continued contribution to that end.

Under Gavi's five-year plan, the alliance aimed to raise at least $7.4 billion by 2025. The pledged amount has already surpassed $8.8 billion.

More than 30 countries, including Britain, the United States, China, Japan and Australia, as well as officials from the World Health Organization, attended the video summit, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114