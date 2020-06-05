 Back To Top
National

39 new infections reported in S. Korea; Greater Seoul on alert

By Kim Bo-gyung
Published : Jun 5, 2020 - 10:37       Updated : Jun 5, 2020 - 13:10
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Greater Seoul continued to account for the vast majority of new COVID-19 patients Friday, with community spread in the populous area showing no signs of abating, health authorities said.

South Korea counted 39 novel coronavirus patients on Friday from the previous day, of which 34 came from Seoul and surrounding areas, with the other five being imported cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The country’s daily tally of virus patients remained in the 30s for five consecutive days.

The accumulated number of novel coronavirus cases reached 11,668, as of Friday, according to the KCDC.

No new deaths were reported for three consecutive days, with the death toll standing at 273, it added.

Of the new patients by region, 15 were confirmed out of Seoul, with 13 in Gyeonggi Province, six in Incheon, two in North Gyeongsang Province, one each in Daegu and South Chungcheong Province and one detected at Incheon Airport.

The recovery rate reached 90 percent, with seven more people released from treatment, pushing the tally to 10,506, according to the KCDC.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)
