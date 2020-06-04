[Graphic News] NCSoft ‘s Lineage 2M highest grossing app on Google Play Store









Lineage 2M, a mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game by Korean online game maker NCSoft, was the highest grossing app on the Google Play Store during the first quarter of the year, industry data showed.



The mobile version of mega-hit Lineage II was the most popular app in the world on Android platforms during the January-March period, partly on the back of the novel coronavirus pandemic that confined people to their homes, data from analytics firm App Annie showed.



The mobile version of Lineage II landed on Google's Android and Apple's iOS devices last November, becoming the top-grossing game app in just nine hours. (Yonhap)












