[Weekender] Coming back home, seven decades after war

South Korea holds a ceremony to mark the return of Korean War remains retrieved from North Korea on Armed Forces Day, Oct. 1, 2018, at Seoul Air Base. (Ministry of National Defense)



Nearly 120 South Korean soldiers who perished during the Korean War may return home later this month, ending a long journey from North Korea via the United States.



Their remains have been kept for nearly two years now at the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency since arriving from the North in July 2018, when Washington received from Pyongyang its war remains that also included Korean soldiers, following their historic first summit in June the same year.



Their belated homecoming, if realized, will be the highlight of a flurry of events and programs that Seoul is preparing to mark the 70th anniversary of the war, which broke out on June 25, 1950, and ended in 1953, without a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically at war.



“Our forensic delegation will shortly fly to the agency, and work together with the experts there to sort out the remains of Koreans,” a senior official at Seoul’s Defense Ministry told The Korea Herald.



“We can’t say at the moment exactly how many will return here, but will make sure to bring ours back,” the official said.



The plan is to hold a homecoming ceremony on June 24 at Seoul Air Base, a day before the war anniversary, hopefully with war veterans from abroad and their families observing the solemn procession.



Nothing has been finalized yet though, as the government is still exploring options to best honor the event while reducing the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.



Efforts to recover war remains are also underway on South Korean soil, with an estimated 135,000 soldiers still missing.





South Korea holds a ceremony to mark the return of Korean War remains retrieved from North Korea on Armed Forces Day, Oct. 1, 2018, at Seoul Air Base. (Ministry of National Defense)



The government since 2000 has been extensively excavating battle sites and recently expanded the project to cover areas including Arrowhead Ridge, a site of fierce battles that now falls inside the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).



Seoul and Pyongyang, at the third summit in 2018, agreed to cooperate to retrieve the bodies in the DMZ, but have not worked together since, as the North continues to remain mum on the South’s repeated calls to do so.



The government is also pushing to thank in person war veterans and their families living in Southeast Asia and Oceania on the sidelines of its annual cruise training there from October to December.



“We have in mind about four countries to visit, but haven’t shortlisted the candidates,” said a senior Defense Ministry official, noting however, that the ministry was uncertain whether the plan could materialize, due to the persisting pandemic that complicates engagement protocols with those countries and veterans living there.



Delivering veterans letters of gratitude with gifts is an option in case the face-to-face meetings are not possible, but at the moment it is too early to say anything definitively, the official said, adding the government would need support as well from those countries where war veterans settled.



To keep alive the fading memories of the tragedy and solidify commitment to peace, the central and local governments are preparing a number of events as well.



Youth will be invited to walk along the recently paved “peace trail” near the DMZ that separates the two Koreas, to feel the weight of the war. Seoul opened the trail to the public last year following its landmark summit with Pyongyang in April 2018 to defuse tensions on the peninsula.





Guided by the military, South Koreans hike along the “peace trail” in Goseong County on April 27, 2019.(Yonhap)