'Parasite’ bags 5 trophies at Daejong Film Awards, including best picture

"Parasite" (CJ Entertainment)



Once considered the nation’s most prestigious awards in cinema -- equivalent to the Oscars -- the Daejong Film Awards went ahead Wednesday evening in a less than glamorous atmosphere, with empty seats and absent winners, including director Bong Joon-ho of the best picture-winning “Parasite.”



The 56th edition of the event, also known as the Grand Bell Awards, took place with no audience for the first time since its establishment in 1962 due to the ongoing novel coronavirus spread.



“Parasite” snatched up five wins, including the most coveted best picture and best director prizes. Nominated in 11 categories, the film’s big win was not unexpected, but director Bong was noticeably absent.



Kwak Sin-ae, head of the film’s production company Barunson E&A, read the acceptance speech on behalf of the director, adding that Bong was on a long leave following a series of international events.



“Parasite” also won for best screenplay and music, while the film’s Lee Jung-eun won for supporting actress.



A Barunson E&A official told The Korea Herald that Bong has not been involved in an official event since attending the Oscars in February, focusing on preparing future films.



Jung Yu-mi of “Kim Ji-young, Born 1982” and Jin Sun-kyu of “Extreme Job,” who won for best actress and best supporting actor, respectively, also did not attend the ceremony, as they were filming.



None of the other nominees for best actress -- Kim Hyang-gi, Kim Hee-ae, Jeon Do-yeon and Han Ji-min -- attended the event. For best actor, all the nominees apart from winner Lee Byung-hun of “Ashfall” were also absent.







Poster for 56th Daejong Film Awards (Organizing committee)