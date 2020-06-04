 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

[Newsmaker] KBS vacillates on spycam suspect

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Jun 4, 2020 - 17:17       Updated : Jun 4, 2020 - 17:20
A scene from ‘Gag Concert’ recording. (KBS)
A scene from ‘Gag Concert’ recording. (KBS)
KBS released an official statement on Wednesday saying it felt great responsibility for a spycam incident involving a comedian who appears on TV show “Gag Concert.” He is suspected of having installed hidden cameras in the women’s restroom inside one of its buildings.

The state-run broadcaster, however, did not apologize for the incident, emphasizing that the comedian was not officially a KBS employee.

“Although the suspect in the case is not a KBS employee, we feel great responsibility that one of the people who appeared on our channel is referred to in recent reports,” said KBS on its homepage on Wednesday.

Police received a report from a KBS program director that she had found a hidden camera in the form of a portable battery charger in the women’s restroom inside the building used by members of “Gag Concert” on May 29. “Gag Concert” had its last rehearsal on that day before the show went on a long-term hiatus following the recording of the last episode on Wednesday. The last episode will air Friday as investigation continues. After the police investigation began, the comedian turned himself in to police Monday, confessing to the crime.

KBS initially denied reports that the suspect was a KBS employee, announcing it would take legal actions against the Chosun Ilbo that first reported the incident. In a follow-up article, the local daily reported that the suspect was a comedian who had appeared on “Gag Concert.”

The suspect is known to have appeared on the show until May. According to KBS however, even if the suspect appears on the show, he is considered a freelancer, as those who pass the KBS comedian recruitment process are given a one-year contract. The comedian in question was accepted in 2018.

According to KBS, while the accused had the title of “KBS comedian,” he should not be considered its employee. Many social media users refuted it, saying word “employee” encompasses people working in their facilities rather than just the workers under KBS salary system and contract.

The announcement by KBS was similar to one it issued last year when Jung Joon-young, a member of KBS show “2 Days & 1 Night,” was charged with distributing illegal sex videos, prompting criticism that KBS was not taking greater responsibility.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114