 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Purple Galaxy S20 edition devoted to BTS to hit market on July 9

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jun 4, 2020 - 16:14       Updated : Jun 4, 2020 - 16:14


Samsung Electronics plans to release a limited volume of purple Galaxy S20 smartphones devoted to South Korea’s top boyband BTS on July 9, according to news reports on Thursday.

The purple color symbolizes BTS and its fan club Army.

The anniversary of the day the fan club was officially named in 2013 falls on July 9.

A video clip that hinted at the launch of the BTS edition Galaxy S20 was posted on Twitter and Instagram last week.

The video delivered the message, “Find your purple on July 9.”

Samsung has announced its partnership with BTS on its latest mobile products since early this year.

During the Galaxy Unpacked event held for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip in San Francisco in February, V, a member of the seven-piece group, made a surprise appearance in a presentation video of the latest Galaxy Buds Plus.

Although BTS is not an official model of the Samsung Galaxy S20, the two parties are seeking various forms of collaboration under a long-term partnership, a Samsung official said.

Samsung will receive preorders starting June 19 through July 5. 

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114