Samsung OLED recognized for seamless 5G performance

Samsung Display’s organic light-emitting diode display panels were acknowledged for their seamless performance during high-speed transmission, attesting their competency in the 5G network era, the company announced Thursday.



Samsung Display’s 90Hz and 120Hz frame-rate smartphone OLED panels were respectively certified “Seamless” and “Seamless Pro” by Switzerland’s Societe Generale de Surveillance, for having industry-leading image blur length and motion picture response times.



“The launch of the 5G era has exponentially increased the consumption of video and game content on smartphones,” said Baek Jee-ho, executive vice president of Samsung Display’s Global Sales.



“The need for higher frame-rate smartphone displays is on the rise, and OLED can deliver a differentiated user experience through fast response time,” Baek said.



A display’s frame rate refers to the number of images shown on the panel in a second. The bigger the number of Hz, the more the images portrayed on a panel in one second -- meaning smoother movement on screen.



According to SGS, Samsung’s 90Hz frame-rate OLED smartphone panel and 120Hz frame-rate panels have image blur lengths of respectively less than 0.9 millimeters and 0.7 millimeters, with motion picture response times shorter than 14 milliseconds and 11 milliseconds.



The numbers are top-level in worldwide display technology.





Samsung Display supplies OLED panels to Samsung Electronics’ flagship smartphone models. (Samsung Electronics)