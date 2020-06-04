Gmarket holds video call fan session for Korean singer Kim Woo-seok

Singer Kim Woo-seok speaks to a fan during a virtual video autograph session on Sunday. (eBay Korea)
Gmarket Global Shop, an e-commerce platform operated by eBay, held an autograph session for Korean singer Kim Woo-seok via video call, receiving positive comments from global fans as events are being canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak, the firm said Thursday.
The event was hosted to celebrate the release of Kim’s first solo album “1st Desire (Greed)” on Sunday.
As many concerts and physical events are being canceled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world, the company said it came up with the video call autograph session, getting the idea from how singers have been holding online concerts.
In the virtual autograph event, dubbed “Meet & Call,” an artist calls fans individually and they meet via videoconference for a designated time. No autographs are actually signed.
For Kim’s event, the singer called fans chosen randomly from 10 countries and held one-on-one talks, according to the company.
“There was a lot of excitement over the video call event, as many events where global fans can meet Korean artists are being canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis,” an official from Gmarket Global Shop said.
“We will do our best with our role as a platform connecting artists with global fans.”
Gmarket’s Global Shop is a service where overseas customers can find Korean products ranging from pop culture to food.
