NTS launches tax evasion probe into Starbucks Korea

The National Tax Service has launched a special probe into allegations of tax evasion by Starbucks Korea, according to local media outlets Thursday.
The Seoul office of the NTS has conducted an irregular tax investigation of allegations that the US coffee chain rigged prices of raw materials and products while importing them from its overseas branches, according to terrestrial broadcaster SBS.
The tax agency has raided the headquarters of Starbucks Korea several times since mid-May and secured audit books and computerized data in line with the probe. It is also reviewing accounting fraud allegations under the Korean tax law, the report said.
Founded in 1999, Starbucks Korea is a 50:50 joint venture between E-mart, the country’s biggest discount store chain operated by Shinsegae Group, and its US parent Starbucks. Some 1,400 local branches are directly managed by the company headquarters and they have imported all the raw materials -- from coffee beans to interior materials -- from abroad, including the US.
The NTS has not disclosed the exact reason for the probe and declined to further comment on the issue since its investigations are underway. However, an official at Starbucks Korea told The Korea Herald, it is just a “regular tax probe” conducting by the tax agency.
Earlier in January, the NTS vowed to crack down on multinational companies’ tax evasion. Besides Starbucks Korea, the NTS is currently investigating alleged offshore tax evasion cases involving transnational firms.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)