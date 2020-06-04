 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor unveils global hydrogen campaign featuring BTS

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 4, 2020 - 14:41       Updated : Jun 4, 2020 - 14:41
Hyundai Motor Group's global hydrogen campaign featuring BTS (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group’s global hydrogen campaign featuring BTS (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday that it has unveiled a digital content for its global hydrogen campaign in collaboration with K-pop group BTS. 

The footage was specially designed to give millennials a better understanding of hydrogen as a future energy source, the company said. 

The 1 minute, 28 second video titled Positive Energy features BTS and the company’s hydrogen-powered sports utility vehicle Nexo to deliver the message, “A small drop of water for a better future.” 

Hyundai Motor Group said it will also conduct a challenge on TikTok called #PositiveEnergy, which the customers can participate in by uploading videos of them singing along to the message delivered by BTS in the video. 

The event will continue from June 5-19 and participants will be selected in random draws to given goods including an eco-bag, a key cover, a multi pocket, a strap, a badge and a sticker that were produced based on recyclable materials. 

Since January, Hyundai Motor Group has been collaborating with BTS on its global hydrogen campaign to promote the environmental friendliness and sustainability of hydrogen. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
