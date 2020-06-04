 Back To Top
Business

Samsung offers W38.8b for cutting-edge materials, biotech projects

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jun 4, 2020 - 13:10       Updated : Jun 4, 2020 - 13:10

Samsung Electronics will support 28 science and technology projects by providing 38.85 billion won ($31.88 million) this year, the tech giant said Thursday.

The company has selected 14 projects in basic science, eight in materials science and six in the information communications technology sector to offer its funds.

Samsung has provided a total of 758.9 billion won for 589 research and development projects in the three sectors since 2013 as part of corporate social responsibility.

This year’s projects include scientific research on appetite control, breakthrough treatments for obesity, diabetes and brain tumor, and next-generation battery materials.

“Globally renowned journals have paid significant attention to Korea’s aggressive investment in R&D and favorable results,” said Kim Seong-keun, chair of Samsung Science and Technology Foundation. “The foundation will continue its efforts to discover new projects and ideas that could change the world.”

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
