World

[Graphic News] Only half of Americans would get COVID-19 vaccine: poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 4, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Jun 4, 2020 - 10:01



Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, according to a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

That’s surprisingly low considering the effort going into the global race for a vaccine against the coronavirus that has sparked a pandemic since first emerging from China late last year. But more people might eventually roll up their sleeves: The poll found 31 percent simply weren’t sure if they’d get vaccinated. Another 1 in 5 said they’d refuse. (AP)





