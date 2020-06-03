Pernod Ricard celebrates 30th anniversary of Ballantine’s, renews bottle design

(Pernod Ricard Korea)
Pernod Ricard Korea said Wednesday it has renewed the bottle design of Ballantine’s to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its flagship scotch whisky, and presented a limited edition of a drink ritual kit.
According to the liquor maker, the new packaging design has added modern tint to strengthen Ballantine’s 30-year iconic luxuriousness. The new bottle boasts a sleek exterior, and the golden label design stresses its best quality. All of Ballantine’s 17-year, 21-year and 30-year products come with a renewed design.
Pernod Ricard also said it has introduced a drink ritual kit, designed by Italian glass artist Simone Crestani. Globally, releasing only 25 kits -- seven are distributed to South Korea, and three will be on sale to customers.
The price of the drink ritual kit, which includes a bottle of Ballantine’s 30-year Scotch whisky is set at 5 million won ($4,107).
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)