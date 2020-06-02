Another wave of mass infections feared in capital area: authorities

(Yonhap)



Another wave of COVID-19 infections might be on the horizon, health authorities warned Tuesday, as South Korea continues to see small-scale outbreaks tied to churches, private cram schools and workplaces.



Korea added 38 more cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, 37 of which were reported in Seoul, the adjacent areas of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province -- home to nearly half of the country’s population. One other case was detected at the airport.



Fueled by infections tied to clubs in Itaewon, Seoul’s party district, and a logistics center in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, community spread is happening in the metropolitan area at a speed that contact tracing struggles to keep up with, the authorities said.



“A large-scale wave of infections is feared to come in case (COVID-19) continues to spread in the Seoul metropolitan area that is populated and has a mass movement of people,” Sohn Young-rae, a senior official from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, said in a briefing Tuesday.



He called on the public to stick to social distancing rules -- such as maintaining a two-meter distance from others -- and personal hygiene -- washing hands and wearing masks, adding the country’s “everyday quarantine” system is now put to the test.



Most of the virus cases reported Tuesday are traced to church gatherings in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province. So far, a total of 45 cases are linked to the gatherings, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The daily number of new infections appears to be on a downward trend after it hit a nearly two-month high of 75 on Thursday with a surge in infections linked to a logistics center run by e-commerce company Coupang in Bucheon.



Infections linked to the distribution center and Seoul’s nightlife area of Itaewon are seeing a slowdown. At least 112 cases and 270 cases were reported to the two clusters, respectively, according to the KCDC.



On Wednesday, Korea, which began phased reopenings of in-person classes starting May 20, was set to send 1.8 million more students back to classrooms.



Affected by the COVID-19 outbreaks, a total of 534 schools across the country suspended their in-person classes.



The country’s total number of infections stands at 11,541. One more patient died, with the death toll at 272 and the overall fatality rate at 2.36 percent.



The total number of people released from quarantine after full recoveries stood at 10,446, up 24 from the previous day.



The country has carried out 939,851 tests since Jan. 3.



(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)