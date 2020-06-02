 Back To Top
Business

Lotte Shopping introduces once-a-week remote working system

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 2, 2020 - 17:40       Updated : Jun 2, 2020 - 17:40
Lotte Department Store (Yonhap)
Lotte Department Store (Yonhap)

Lotte Shopping said Tuesday it has introduced a new remote working system for its 3,200 employees working at its headquarters, whereby they can work at home once a week.

The retail arm of Lotte Group is the second affiliate to introduce the remote working system, after Lotte Holdings, which initiated the system from May 25.

Lotte Department Store, Lotte Supermarket and the e-commerce branch introduced the system from Monday, while Lotte Mart is due to start beginning this month. Lohbs, its health and beauty store brand, will begin the system from June 8, the company said.

Under the new rule, employees can work from home once a week, on the day of their choice. For work meetings, the employees at home can participate via video conference.

The move comes after Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin reportedly gave a positive evaluation of remote working in a staff meeting last month amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

This system is not a temporary measure until the coronavirus pandemic subsides, and other affiliates of Lotte Group are also reviewing to introduce the new system permanently, according to company officials.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
