Child found in suitcase with no heartbeat, stepmom arrested

A woman was arrested Tuesday over the death of her stepson who was found unconscious inside a suitcase.
Police said Tuesday that they arrested a stepmother in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, on charges of child abuse and is reviewing to request for arrest warrant for investigation.
The 43-year-old woman at her apartment in Cheonan called for emergency help around 7:25 p.m. Monday as her 9-year-old stepson was found unconscious inside a suitcase. The stepson, who was under cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived at the scene, was moved to a nearby hospital and is in intensive care.
Police said several bruise marks were found on the boy’s body and arrested the stepmother for possible child abuse.
Under the Korean law, those who commit child abuse and put the victim in a critical condition can be sentenced to more than three years in prison. If the victim dies, the penalty can be raised to more than five years in prison.
The stepmother reportedly confessed to some portion of her involvement in the boy’s death. She was quoted as saying that she ordered her stepson to get into the suitcase as a means of punishment.
