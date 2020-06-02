 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Child found in suitcase with no heartbeat, stepmom arrested

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Jun 2, 2020 - 14:54       Updated : Jun 2, 2020 - 14:54
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
A woman was arrested Tuesday over the death of her stepson who was found unconscious inside a suitcase.

Police said Tuesday that they arrested a stepmother in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, on charges of child abuse and is reviewing to request for arrest warrant for investigation.

The 43-year-old woman at her apartment in Cheonan called for emergency help around 7:25 p.m. Monday as her 9-year-old stepson was found unconscious inside a suitcase. The stepson, who was under cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived at the scene, was moved to a nearby hospital and is in intensive care.

Police said several bruise marks were found on the boy’s body and arrested the stepmother for possible child abuse.

Under the Korean law, those who commit child abuse and put the victim in a critical condition can be sentenced to more than three years in prison. If the victim dies, the penalty can be raised to more than five years in prison.

The stepmother reportedly confessed to some portion of her involvement in the boy’s death. She was quoted as saying that she ordered her stepson to get into the suitcase as a means of punishment.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114