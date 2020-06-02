 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Laundry service startup Laundrygo snaps up W17b

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jun 2, 2020 - 16:04       Updated : Jun 2, 2020 - 16:07
(Courtesy of Laundrygo)
(Courtesy of Laundrygo)
South Korea’s same-day laundry service startup Laundrygo said Tuesday it had raised a 17 billion won ($13.9 million) series B round funding from multiple venture capital houses, amid growing demand for daily life services offered without physical contact in the pandemic era.

New investors in the latest round include Korea Investment Partners, Aju IB Investment, KT Investment, Samsung Venture Investment, DS Asset Management. Existing investors Altos Ventures and Hana Ventures also joined the round.

“Now, 99 percent of 4.5 trillion won laundry orders in Korea are made offline, but we are anticipating a swift transition of the trend as consumers are likely to turn to a more convenient means of laundry orders via mobile apps,” Kim Keun-ho, executive director at Korea Investment Partners, said in a statement.

The news came a year after it fetched a 6.5 billion won series A funding in May 2019.

Laundrygo said it will use the proceeds to improve user experience of its mobile app and the quality of laundry pickup and delivery service.

Launched in March 2019, Laundrygo’s service has offered dry cleaning and wet cleaning services for clothes and bed sheets. When a user places a laundry order, a Laundrygo deliveryman will pick up the laundry in an individually designated basket and deliver it back to the user within 24 hours. The service is available in Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi Province in Ilsan and Pangyo.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114