Business

Volvo Truck Korea appoints cargo business expert as new chief

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 2, 2020 - 14:01       Updated : Jun 2, 2020 - 14:01
Volvo Truck Korea CEO Park Kang-seok (Volvo Truck Korea)

Volvo Truck Korea said Tuesday that Park Kang-seok, who is in charge of its aftermarket business as an executive director, has been appointed its new CEO. 

Park joined Volvo Truck Korea’s service division in 2006 and has led its service and retail network in Gyeongsang Province since 2014. 

He has contributed to increasing competitiveness of the company’s core cargo business and rejoined the aftermarket business division last year to offer a differentiated service for customers, the company said. 

Volvo Truck Korea said Park’s 25-year-long expertise in automotive business has supported it to expand its cargo truck business and develop the aftermarket business and retail network. 

Park graduated from Pusan National University and has previously worked at SsangYong Motor’s aftermarket and overseas service division and GM Daewoo’s aftermarket division before joining Volvo. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
