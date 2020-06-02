 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

2 starting pitchers, 2 hitters nominated for KBO's top player award for May

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2020 - 10:55       Updated : Jun 2, 2020 - 10:55
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Two aces and two hitters will contend for South Korean baseball's top player honor for the month of May.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) unveiled four candidates for the Player of the Month award Tuesday. They are NC Dinos' starter Koo Chang-mo, Kiwoom Heroes' starter Eric Jokisch, LG Twins' first baseman Roberto Ramos and Doosan Bears' designated hitter Jose Miguel Fernandez.

Koo and Jokisch are tied for the league lead at four wins apiece. Koo is the sole leader in other Triple Crown categories, with a 0.51 ERA and 38 strikeouts. Koo is also tops in walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP) with 0.60. Thanks to the breakout campaign by the 23-year-old lefty, the Dinos jumped out to a 17-3 start, the best 20-game record to start a season in league history. They're in first place at 18-5.Jokisch, in his second KBO season, is second behind Koo in both ERA (0.90) and WHIP (0.87).

At the plate, Ramos, the first-year Mexican slugger, is leading the KBO with 10 home runs after 23 games. He is at the top of the leaderboard with .813 in slugging percentage and 1.264 in on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS).

Fernandez, the second-year Cuban hitting machine, is leading the batting race with a .468 average and 44 hits. He has already had three four-hit games. He's second behind Ramos in slugging percentage (.691) and OPS (1.191).

A combination of media votes and online fan votes will determine the winner, to be announced next Monday. The winner will receive 2 million won ($1,630) in prize money and a gold bar worth 600,000 won, courtesy of the league's title sponsor, Shinhan Bank. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114